Public Notice: Brandon Township

PUBLIC NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

Brandon Township will hold a PUBLIC HEARING at its Regular Meeting on December 7, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at 395 Mill St., Ortonville, MI 48462 to receive public comments on the proposed 2021 budget.

A copy of the budget will be available for public inspection at the Clerk’s office after 9:00 a.m. on November 23, 2020

Brandon Township may continue conducting Board meetings virtually. Anyone wanting to participate in the meeting should contact the Supervisor’s office at (248) 627-4918.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill St., P.O. Box 929 Ortonville, MI 48462

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meetings Act

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

