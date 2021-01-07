Public Notice: Brandon Township

Synopsis

Charter Township of Brandon

Held virtually, via Zoom meetings

Regular Meeting January 4, 2021

Meeting was called to order at 7:01pm. The meeting was held virtually, via Zoom.

Present: Blair, Broughton, DePalma, Marshall, Thurman, Unruh, and Rumball.

Absent: None

Also in attendance: Faye Bindig, OCSD Lt. Glover, BTFD Fire Chief Kwapis, Citizen reporter Shelby Stewart, and 1 citizen

Approved:

Agenda, Consent Agenda

New Business:

Purchase of a new 2019 F550 Type 1 Ambulance

New Hire part-time Senior Center van driver

Planning Commission member appointments

Zoning Board of Appeals member appointments

Township Offices parking lot snow removal contract

OTV agreement with Studio Tyson, LLC

Board of Review member appointments

Clinton River Watershed dues

MERS Benefit Adoption Addendum

Regular Meeting minutes of 12/7/2020

Meeting adjourned: 7:55pm

