Public Notice: Brandon Township

Charter Township of Brandon
Held virtually, via Zoom meetings
Regular Meeting January 4, 2021
Meeting was called to order at 7:01pm. The meeting was held virtually, via Zoom.
Present: Blair, Broughton, DePalma, Marshall, Thurman, Unruh, and Rumball.
Absent: None
Also in attendance: Faye Bindig, OCSD Lt. Glover, BTFD Fire Chief Kwapis, Citizen reporter Shelby Stewart, and 1 citizen
Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call
Approved:
Agenda, Consent Agenda
New Business:
Purchase of a new 2019 F550 Type 1 Ambulance
New Hire part-time Senior Center van driver
Planning Commission member appointments
Zoning Board of Appeals member appointments
Township Offices parking lot snow removal contract
OTV agreement with Studio Tyson, LLC
Board of Review member appointments
Clinton River Watershed dues
MERS Benefit Adoption Addendum
Regular Meeting minutes of 12/7/2020
Meeting adjourned: 7:55pm
Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.
For further information call 248-627-2851.
Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462
Publish in The Citizen 1-9-21
