Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
REGULAR MEETING
September 7, 2021
Meeting was called to order at 7:00pm.
Present: Blair, Broughton, DePalma, Marshall, Thurman, Unruh, and Rumball
Absent: None
Also, in attendance, Parks and Recreation Director Fred Waybrant, OCSD Lt. Glover, Brandon Fire Chief Kwapis, Brandon School Superintendent, Heidrich, Water Resource Commission representative Adam Hopper, Shelby Stewart-Soldan of The Citizen and 9 Citizens.
Pledge of Allegiance
Roll Call
Reports
Correspondence
Discussion
Public Hearing- Upper Bushman Lake SAD #3
Public Hearing- Shelmar Ln. SAD #4-Initial Escrow and Surplus
Approved:
Agenda, as amended, Consent Agenda
Unfinished Business:
Amendment to Upper Bushman Lk SAD #3
New Business:
LWCF Grant 36-018/39 Agreement
Medical Marijuana Caregiver Permitting Ordinance 2nd Reading
Mixed Use Business (C4) Amending Ordinance 2nd Reading
General Industrial District (G1) Amending Ordinance 2nd Reading
Belle Ann Falls Estates #4 Sewage Disposal System
Brandon Schools Police Liaison Contract
Consumers Energy Gas Franchise Ordinance
Upper Bushman Lake SAD #3 Confirming Assessment Roll
Shelmar Ln SAD #4 Taking action
Legault SAD Taking Action
Amend Township Meeting Calendar (Move 11/1 to 11/8)
Building Closure 11/2/2021
Postponed:
Distribution of Master Plan to adjacent Communities
Meeting adjourned: 8:40pm
Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.
For further information call 248-627-2851.Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk
Publish in The Citizen 9-11-21
