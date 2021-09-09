Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

REGULAR MEETING

September 7, 2021

Meeting was called to order at 7:00pm.

Present: Blair, Broughton, DePalma, Marshall, Thurman, Unruh, and Rumball

Absent: None

Also, in attendance, Parks and Recreation Director Fred Waybrant, OCSD Lt. Glover, Brandon Fire Chief Kwapis, Brandon School Superintendent, Heidrich, Water Resource Commission representative Adam Hopper, Shelby Stewart-Soldan of The Citizen and 9 Citizens.

Public Hearing- Upper Bushman Lake SAD #3

Public Hearing- Shelmar Ln. SAD #4-Initial Escrow and Surplus

Approved:

Agenda, as amended, Consent Agenda

Unfinished Business:

Amendment to Upper Bushman Lk SAD #3

New Business:

LWCF Grant 36-018/39 Agreement

Medical Marijuana Caregiver Permitting Ordinance 2nd Reading

Mixed Use Business (C4) Amending Ordinance 2nd Reading

General Industrial District (G1) Amending Ordinance 2nd Reading

Belle Ann Falls Estates #4 Sewage Disposal System

Brandon Schools Police Liaison Contract

Consumers Energy Gas Franchise Ordinance

Upper Bushman Lake SAD #3 Confirming Assessment Roll

Shelmar Ln SAD #4 Taking action

Legault SAD Taking Action

Amend Township Meeting Calendar (Move 11/1 to 11/8)

Building Closure 11/2/2021

Postponed:

Distribution of Master Plan to adjacent Communities

Meeting adjourned: 8:40pm

Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.

For further information call 248-627-2851.Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk

