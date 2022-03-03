Public Notice: Brandon Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Regular Meeting

The Charter Township of Brandon Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing March 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 to hear the following appeals:

Appeal # 22-0001Zoned C-1

Property ID # 03-32-400-055

Mitten Men Solutions – Ben Riggan

Location: 3779/3819 S Ortonville Rd., Clarkston

Request:

· Applicant requests variance from Section 22-35 (3) (Relief from townships 4:1 depth ratio) to allow 663.61’ depth of lot (544’ allowed) in violation of 119.61’.

· Applicant requests variance from Section 46-215 to allow a structure to be 9.4’ from side yard setback (15’ required) in violation of 5.6’.

Appeal # 22-0002Zoned RE

Property ID # 03-09-100-031

Geiser, Brian

Location: 1786 Oakwood Road, Ortonville

Request: Applicant requests variance from Section 46-242 (1) f. to allow an accessory structure to be 15’ from side yard setback (25’ required) in violation of 10’ and to be 20’ from the main structure (25’ required), in violation of 5’.

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act. Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 a minimum of 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

Publish in The Citizen 3-5-22