Public Notice: Brandon Township

SEYMOUR LAKE CEMETERY

ANNUAL GROUNDS CLEAN-UP

Seymour Lake Cemetery will undergo spring clean-up in April, 2022. Please remove any personal artifacts, artificial flowers, wreaths and holders, etc. that you wish to retain PRIOR TO APRIL 15, 2022.

After April 15th, all winter decoration remains including wreaths, grave blankets’ and faded floral arrangements including the holder and any other items deemed to be unsightly will be removed and disposed of by township employees.

Questions can be directed to the Clerk’s office at (248) 627-2851.

Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, Mi. 48462

Publish in the citizen 4/2/22 & 4/9/22.