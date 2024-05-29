Public Notice: Brandon Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Regular Meeting

The Charter Township of Brandon Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing

June 25, 2024 at 7:00 P.M. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville,

Michigan 48462.

To consider the following:

1) To consider a “Special Use” approval for a home occupation per Section 46-249

to process honey for area beekeepers.

Parcel ID # 03-25-100-001

Common Description: Vacant land on Sherwood Road

2) To consider an the following ordinance amendment to the following Zoning

Ordinance – Glare and Exterior Lighting, Sec. 46-421.

Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission, 395 Mill Street, P.O. Box 929,

Ortonville, MI 48462 up until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act.

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are

requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the

meeting.