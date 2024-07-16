Public Notice: Brandon Township

ORDINANCE # 181-21

AMENDMENT TO CHAPTER 46, Article V, Section 46-282 of THE CODE OF

ORDINANCES

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

PREAMBLE

The Board of Trustees of The Charter Township of Brandon has determined that the

public health, safety and general welfare will be served if the Code of Ordinances, Chapter 46,

Article V, Supplemental Regulations, Regulation of Animals, providing for Accessory structures

in the Districts of the Township, Section 46-282(b)(6), regarding a broad exemption for farms

and farm operations in the Township is amended to delete such broad exemption while still

acknowledging the applicability of the Michigan Right To Farm Act in certain circumstances.

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON, OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN

ORDAINS:

Section 1. Short Title. This Ordinance shall be known as and may be cited as the

Supplemental Regulation of Animals amending Ordinance.

Section 2. Section 46-282(b)(6) Repealed. The Code of Ordinances, Charter Township

of Brandon, Oakland County, Michigan, Chapter 46, Article V, Section 282 (b)(6) regarding the

exception of farms and farming operations from the provisions regulating animals in the

Township is hereby repealed.

Section 3. Revised Article V, Chapter 46, Section 46-282(b)(6) is hereby adopted as

follows:

(6) Application of these regulations may be subject to provisions of the Michigan Right

to Farm Act (MCL 286.471 et. Seq.) and the application of Generally Accepted

Agriculture and Management Practices on qualified farms and farm operations.

Section 4. Balance of Ordinance Remains in Effect. Chapter 46, Article V, Section

282 of the Brandon Code of Ordinances is hereby affirmed and remains in full force and effect,

except as specifically modified herein.

Section 5. Severability. If any subsection, clause, phrase or portions of this ordinance is

for any reason held invalid or unconstitutional by any court of competent jurisdiction, such

portion shall be deemed a separate, distinct and independent portion of this ordinance and such

holding shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this ordinance.

Section 6. Savings. All proceedings pending and all rights and liabilities existing,

acquired or incurred at the time this Ordinance takes effect, are saved and may be consummated

according to the law in force when they were commenced.

Section 7. Notice to Be Published. The Township Clerk for the Charter Township of

Brandon shall publish this ordinance in the manner required by MCL 42.22.

Section 8. Effective Date. This Ordinance section will be in effect as an Ordinance of

the Charter Township of Brandon immediately upon its Publication.

Adopted: July 12, 2021

Published: July 20, 2024

Effective: July 20, 2024

Complete text of the ordinance amendments are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395

Mill Street, Ortonville, MI. For further information call 248-627-2851. Posted by Roselyn Blair,

Brandon Township Clerk