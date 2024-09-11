Public Notice: Brandon Township

ORDINANCE #185-21

AMENDMENT TO CHAPTER 46, Article III, Section 46-214 of THE CODE OF ORDINANCES

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

PREAMBLE

The Board of Trustees of The Charter Township of Brandon has determined that the public

health, safety and general welfare will be served if the Code of Ordinances, Chapter 46, Article III, GI

General Industrial, Section 46-214(b), providing for permitted uses, should be amended to include

permitted Medical Marijuana Caregiver operations.

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON, OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN

ORDAINS:

Section 1. Short Title. This Ordinance shall be known as and may be cited as the GI General

Industrial District Amending Ordinance.

Section 2. Revised Article III, Chapter 46, Section 46-214(b) is hereby amended to add the

following permitted use:

(6) Medical marijuana caregiver operations under permit as authorized by

CharterTownship of Brandon Code of Ordinances, Chapter 18, Article IV.

Section 3. Balance of Ordinance Remains in Effect. Chapter 46, Article IV, Section 214 of

the Brandon Code of Ordinances is hereby affirmed and remains in full force and effect, except as

specifically modified herein.

Section 4. Severability. If any subsection, clause, phrase or portions of this ordinance is for any

reason held invalid or unconstitutional by any court of competent jurisdiction, such portion shall be

deemed a separate, distinct and independent portion of this ordinance and such holding shall not affect the

validity of the remaining portions of this ordinance.

Section 5. Savings. All proceedings pending and all rights and liabilities existing, acquired or

incurred at the time this Ordinance takes effect, are saved and may be consummated according to the law

in force when they were commenced.

Section 6. Notice to Be Published. The Township Clerk for the Charter Township of Brandon

shall publish this ordinance in the manner required by MCL 42.22.

Section 7. Effective Date. This Ordinance section will be in effect as an Ordinance of the

Charter Township of Brandon immediately upon its Publication.

Adopted: September 9, 2024

Published: September 14, 2024

Effective: September 14, 2024