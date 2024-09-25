Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

SPECIAL MEETING

September 23, 2024 at 6:30 p.m.

Members present: Blair, Broughton, DePalma, Thurman, Unruh, Rumball

Absent: Marshall

Budget Workshop – Brandon Township 2025 Budget

Approved:

Agenda, as presented

Meeting Adjourned at 7:37 p.m.

Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s

office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI.

For further information call 248-627-2851. Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk