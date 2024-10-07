PUBLIC NOTICE

BRANDON TOWNSHIP

Notice of Public Accuracy Test for the General Election

November 5, 2024

To the qualified electors of Brandon Township:

Notice IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the General Election on November 5, 2024, has been

scheduled for October 18, 2024 at 10 a.m. and the alternate day, will be October 21, 2024 at 10 a.m., if

necessary, and that will be held in the Brandon Township Municipal Meeting Room, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville,

MI. 48462.

The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer and programming being used to

tabulate results of the election meet the requirements of Michigan election law.

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to

contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

Roselyn Blair, Clerk

BRANDON TOWNSHIP

395 Mill St., PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI. 48462-0929

248.627.2851

