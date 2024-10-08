Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

REGULAR MEETING

October 7, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Members present: Blair, Broughton, DePalma, Marshall, Thurman, Unruh, Rumball

Public Hearing: Brandon Township Community Development Block Grant Fund (CDBG) PY 2025

Approved:

Agenda, as amended

Consent Agenda, as presented

New Business:

Closed Session – To Review Attorney Opinion on Ordinance Enforcement

Approval to Reconvene

Approval of Closed Session Minutes

Motion to take no action based on Closed Session

Residential Lighting Ordinance – Second Reading

2025 Township Meeting and Holiday Schedule

Cemetery Maintenance Contract – postponed

Ambulance Stryker Equipment Contract

Meeting Adjourned at 8:13 p.m.

Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s

office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI. For further information call 248-627-2851.

Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk.