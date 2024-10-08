Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
REGULAR MEETING
October 7, 2024 at 7 p.m.
Members present: Blair, Broughton, DePalma, Marshall, Thurman, Unruh, Rumball
Public Hearing: Brandon Township Community Development Block Grant Fund (CDBG) PY 2025
Approved:
Agenda, as amended
Consent Agenda, as presented
New Business:
Closed Session – To Review Attorney Opinion on Ordinance Enforcement
Approval to Reconvene
Approval of Closed Session Minutes
Motion to take no action based on Closed Session
Residential Lighting Ordinance – Second Reading
2025 Township Meeting and Holiday Schedule
Cemetery Maintenance Contract – postponed
Ambulance Stryker Equipment Contract
Meeting Adjourned at 8:13 p.m.
Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s
office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI. For further information call 248-627-2851.
Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk.