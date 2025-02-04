Public Notice: Brandon Township

Brandon Township

395 Mill Street, P.O. Box 929

Ortonville, MI 48462

Phone: 248-627-4918

PUBLIC NOTICE

Because the People Want to Know

BRANDON TOWNSHIP

BRANDON TOWNSHIP 2025 BOARD OF REVIEW

The 2025 March Board of Review will meet at the Brandon Township Office at 395

Mill Street, Ortonville, MI on the following dates and times:

Tuesday March 4 th 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. (Organizational only, no appts).

Monday March 10 th 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. (Appointments needed).

Wednesday March 12 th 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (Appointments needed).

Friday March 14 th 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. (Organizational only, no appts).

APPOINTMENTS REQUIRED. Please call 248-627-4918 during regular business hours for an appointment. Please have your parcel identification number when calling.

All appeals must be accompanied by a completed L-4035 Form “Petition to the Board of Review” in order for your appeal to be valid. It is recommended that a

detailed explanation, an appraisal and/or other documents be provided to support your appeal. The L-4035 will be provided by the Assessing Office or is available

online a : http://www.michigan.gov/documents/l4035f_2658_7.pdf.

Letters of appeal are also accepted. Appeals must be received in the Supervisor’s office no later than 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 14th, 2025.

Applications for Poverty Appeals are available in the Supervisor’s Office. You must show proof of household income by providing current copies of your Federal

and State income tax return for 2024 and copies of any other information to prove financial need. Failure to provide the required information will result in denial of

the poverty appeal.

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meetings Act. Persons with disabilities who require

assistance to participate or attend this public meeting are requested to contact Supervisor Jayson Rumball at (248) 627-4918 at

least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

Posted by Roselyn Blair, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462. Published

in The Citizen

2/15/2025, 02/22/2025, 3/1/2025,