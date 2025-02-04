Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
REGULAR MEETING
February 3, 2025 at 7 p.m.
Members Present: Blair, Candiloro, DePalma, Marshall, Stangeland, Unruh, Rumball
Approved:
Agenda, as amended
Consent Agenda, as presented
New Business:
Amendments to Keeping of Animals Ordinance – Second Reading
New Hire for Township Facilities Manager
Amend Planning and Building Fees
Off-Premises Tasting Room License Approval – Bitter Tom’s Manufacturing, LLC
Township Building Well Repair
Parks and Recreation Five Year Master Plan Resolution
Policy on Personal Leave and Sick Leave
Specialized Services Operating Program – FY 2025
Fire Department New Hire/Change in Position/Promotions/Budget Amendments
Fire Department New Utility Pick Up Truck
Meeting Adjourned at 7:53 p.m.
