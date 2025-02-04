Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

REGULAR MEETING

February 3, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Members Present: Blair, Candiloro, DePalma, Marshall, Stangeland, Unruh, Rumball

Approved:

Agenda, as amended

Consent Agenda, as presented

New Business:

Amendments to Keeping of Animals Ordinance – Second Reading

New Hire for Township Facilities Manager

Amend Planning and Building Fees

Off-Premises Tasting Room License Approval – Bitter Tom’s Manufacturing, LLC

Township Building Well Repair

Parks and Recreation Five Year Master Plan Resolution

Policy on Personal Leave and Sick Leave

Specialized Services Operating Program – FY 2025

Fire Department New Hire/Change in Position/Promotions/Budget Amendments

Fire Department New Utility Pick Up Truck

Meeting Adjourned at 7:53 p.m.

