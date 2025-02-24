Public Notice: Brandon Township

PUBLIC NOTICE

TO

BRANDON TOWNSHIP PROPERTY OWNERS

Brandon Township Noxious Weed Ordinance # 43, Sec. 18-19 through 18-27,

requires property owners to destroy noxious weeds before they reach seed-

bearing stage, to prevent such weeds from perpetuating themselves and to

prevent such weeds from becoming a detriment to the public health, and further

to maintain all varieties of grass and weeds to not exceed the height of 12 inches

by June 1, 2025, and thereafter. Failure of property owners to comply with said

duties will result in Brandon Township to enter upon owner’s land and cut or

cause said noxious weeds to be destroyed. All expenses incurred in cutting or

destroying said weeds shall be paid by the owner and the Township shall have a

lien against the land for such expense until collected. Further, any owner who

refuses to comply with said ordinance will be subject to a fine as provided for as

municipal civil infraction.