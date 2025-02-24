Public Notice: Brandon Township

PUBLIC NOTICE
TO
BRANDON TOWNSHIP PROPERTY OWNERS
Brandon Township Noxious Weed Ordinance # 43, Sec. 18-19 through 18-27,
requires property owners to destroy noxious weeds before they reach seed-
bearing stage, to prevent such weeds from perpetuating themselves and to
prevent such weeds from becoming a detriment to the public health, and further
to maintain all varieties of grass and weeds to not exceed the height of 12 inches
by June 1, 2025, and thereafter. Failure of property owners to comply with said
duties will result in Brandon Township to enter upon owner’s land and cut or
cause said noxious weeds to be destroyed. All expenses incurred in cutting or
destroying said weeds shall be paid by the owner and the Township shall have a
lien against the land for such expense until collected. Further, any owner who
refuses to comply with said ordinance will be subject to a fine as provided for as
municipal civil infraction.