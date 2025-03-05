Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

REGULAR MEETING

March 3, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Members Present: Blair, Candiloro, DePalma, Stangeland, Unruh, Rumball

Absent with Notice: Marshall

Approved:

Agenda, as amended

Consent Agenda, as presented

New Business:

Clean Up Days

Senior Center Clerical Assistant – Part Time Eligible

Purchase of New Lawn Mower for Facility Operations

Picnic Table Replacements at Township Park

Policy on ACH Fund Transfers

Edna Burton Senior Center Use Policy

Meeting Adjourned at 7:32 p.m.

Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office

located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI. For further information call 248-627-2851. Posted by Roselyn

Blair, Brandon Township Clerk.