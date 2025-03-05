Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
REGULAR MEETING
March 3, 2025 at 7 p.m.
Members Present: Blair, Candiloro, DePalma, Stangeland, Unruh, Rumball
Absent with Notice: Marshall
Approved:
Agenda, as amended
Consent Agenda, as presented
New Business:
Clean Up Days
Senior Center Clerical Assistant – Part Time Eligible
Purchase of New Lawn Mower for Facility Operations
Picnic Table Replacements at Township Park
Policy on ACH Fund Transfers
Edna Burton Senior Center Use Policy
Meeting Adjourned at 7:32 p.m.
Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office
located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI. For further information call 248-627-2851. Posted by Roselyn
Blair, Brandon Township Clerk.