Public Notice: Brandon Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Regular Meeting

The Charter Township of Brandon Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing April 22,

2025 at 7:00 P.M. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462.

To consider Special Use Approval for Short Term Rental, per Brandon Township Code of

Ordinances, Section 46-306.

Parcel ID #: 03-08-102-017

Common Description: 837 Old Pro Lane, Ortonville MI 48462

Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission, 395 Mill Street, P.O. Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 up

until 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act.

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact

the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.