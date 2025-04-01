Public Notice: Brandon Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Regular Meeting

The Charter Township of Brandon Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing April 23, 2025 at 7:00 P.M. at

Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 to hear the following appeals:

Appeal # 25-0004 Zoned: RE Property ID # 03-26-400-004

Leek, Randolph, Ramsey/Brian – Ramsey Built Construction LLC

Location: 4750 Ramsey Road, Oxford

Request: Applicant requests a variance from Section 46-242 (1) c, to allow a detached accessory structure in the front

yard.

Appeal # 25-0005 Zoned: RE Property ID # 03-17-476-013

Crist, Sonja and James

Location: 930 S. Hadley Rd., Ortonville

Request: Applicant requests a variance from Section 46-242 (1) d (4), to construct a 1024 SF detached accessory

structure (620 SF allowed), in violation by 404 SF.

Appeal # 25-0006 Zoned: RE Property ID # 03-22-300-040

Stout, Rick (Trustee: Pamela Stout)/Ronald and Marlene Engel Trust

Location: 3415 Sherwood Rd, Ortonville 48462

Request: Applicant requests variances from the following:

Section 22-35 (3) (Relief from Townships 4:1 depth ratio) to allow 1331’ depth of lot (656’ allowed), in violation of 675’

for child parcel #1.

Section 22-35 (3) (Relief from Townships 4:1 depth ratio) to allow 1332’ depth of lot (656’ allowed), in violation of 676’

for child parcel #2.

Section 46-215 to allow 164’ of lot width (165’ required), in violation by 1’ for both child parcel #1 and #2.

Appeal # 25-0007 Zoned: RE Property ID # 03-36-200-031

Dubois, Chad

Location: 980 S Baldwin Rd., Oxford 48371

Request: Applicant requests variances from the following:

Section 46-242 (1) f, to allow an accessory structure to be 8’ from side yard setback (25’ required), in violation by 17’.

Section 46-242 (1) f, to allow an accessory structure to be 9’ from a main structure (25’ required), in violation by 16’.

Written comments may be sent to the Zoning Board of Appeals, 395 Mills Street, P. O. Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462, up until 5 pm on the

day of the meeting.

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act. Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to

participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at 248.627.4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the

meeting.