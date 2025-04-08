Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

REGULAR MEETING

April 7, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Members Present: Blair, Candiloro, DePalma, Marshall, Stangeland, Unruh, Rumball

Public Hearing – CDBG Program Year 2023

Approved:

Agenda, as amended

Consent Agenda, as presented

New Business:

Closed Session – Township Attorney Legal Opinion

Approval to Reconvene

Approval of Closed Session Minutes

Motion to Take No Action based on Closed Session

2025 Gravel Road Program

2025 Dust Control

Repair of Township Park Baseball Fields

Earned Sick Time Policy & Amendment

West Nile Fund Program 2025

Reprogramming Program Year 2021 and Program Year 2023 CDBG Funds

Meeting Adjourned at 8:05 p.m.

Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office

located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI. For further information call 248-627-2851. Posted by Roselyn

Blair, Brandon Township Clerk.