Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
REGULAR MEETING
April 7, 2025 at 7 p.m.
Members Present: Blair, Candiloro, DePalma, Marshall, Stangeland, Unruh, Rumball
Public Hearing – CDBG Program Year 2023
Approved:
Agenda, as amended
Consent Agenda, as presented
New Business:
Closed Session – Township Attorney Legal Opinion
Approval to Reconvene
Approval of Closed Session Minutes
Motion to Take No Action based on Closed Session
2025 Gravel Road Program
2025 Dust Control
Repair of Township Park Baseball Fields
Earned Sick Time Policy & Amendment
West Nile Fund Program 2025
Reprogramming Program Year 2021 and Program Year 2023 CDBG Funds
Meeting Adjourned at 8:05 p.m.
Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office
located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI. For further information call 248-627-2851. Posted by Roselyn
Blair, Brandon Township Clerk.