Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

REGULAR MEETING

May 5, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Members Present: Candiloro, DePalma, Marshall, Stangeland, Unruh, Rumball

Absent with Notice: Blair

Presentation – Audit Report – Pfeffer, Hanniford, Palka CPAs

Approved:

Agenda, as presented

Consent Agenda, as presented

New Business:

Audit Acceptance

New Hire – Laborer

New Township IT Provider

Township Computer Upgrade

2025-2027 Law Enforcement Services with Oakland County Sheriff’s Office

New Hire – Full Time Election/Office Assistant to the Clerk

Policy Update – Section 4.9 – Inventory of Fixed Assets

Policy Update – Section 4.15 – Policy on Township Credit Cards

Meeting Adjourned at 7:56 p.m.

Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office

located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI. For further information call 248-627-2851. Posted by Roselyn

Blair, Brandon Township Clerk.