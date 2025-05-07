Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
REGULAR MEETING
May 5, 2025 at 7 p.m.
Members Present: Candiloro, DePalma, Marshall, Stangeland, Unruh, Rumball
Absent with Notice: Blair
Presentation – Audit Report – Pfeffer, Hanniford, Palka CPAs
Approved:
Agenda, as presented
Consent Agenda, as presented
New Business:
Audit Acceptance
New Hire – Laborer
New Township IT Provider
Township Computer Upgrade
2025-2027 Law Enforcement Services with Oakland County Sheriff’s Office
New Hire – Full Time Election/Office Assistant to the Clerk
Policy Update – Section 4.9 – Inventory of Fixed Assets
Policy Update – Section 4.15 – Policy on Township Credit Cards
Meeting Adjourned at 7:56 p.m.
