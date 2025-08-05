Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
REGULAR MEETING
August 4, 2025 at 7 p.m.
Members Present: Blair, Candiloro, DePalma, Marshall, Stangeland, Unruh, Rumball
Public Hearing – Liquor License Application for the Granger Project
Approved:
Agenda, as amended
Consent Agenda, as presented
New Business:
Liquor License Application for the Granger Project
Accelerated Tax Foreclosure Process Resolution
Snow Plow – Township Truck
Septemberfest Subcommittee Appointment
SMART Vehicle Lease Agreement
Meeting Adjourned at 7:29 p.m.
Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office
located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI. For further information call 248-627-2851. Posted by Roselyn
Blair, Brandon Township Clerk.