Public Notice: Brandon Township Public Library

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BRANDON TOWNSHIP PUBLIC LIBRARY

County of Oakland, State of Michigan

ON THE ADOPTION OF THE BUDGET FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2026

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS IN THE LIBRARY DISTRICT OF THE

BRANDON TOWNSHIP PUBLIC LIBRARY:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Brandon Township Public Library, County of

Oakland, State of Michigan, will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, the 26th day of August 2025,

at 4:45 p.m. in the Community Room of the Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South Street,

Ortonville, Michigan 48462, to consider the approval and adoption of the operating budget of the

Brandon Township Public Library for fiscal year 2026.

Copies of the proposed budget are available at the Brandon Township Public Library, 304

South Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462, for inspection during regular business hours. At the

public hearing, all citizens, taxpayers, and property owners of the Brandon Township Public

Library District, County of Oakland, State of Michigan, shall be afforded an opportunity to be

heard in regard to the approval of the budget.

THE PROPERTY TAX MILLAGE RATE PROPOSED TO BE LEVIED TO SUPPORT

THE PROPOSED BUDGET TO BE THE SUBJECT OF THIS HEARING.

This notice is given by order of the Board of Trustees of the Brandon Township Public

Library, County of Oakland, State of Michigan.

Kellie Faw

Secretary, Board of Trustees

Brandon Township Public Library

304 South Street

Ortonville, MI 48462

County of Oakland

State of Michigan

Any citizen requesting accommodation to attend this meeting or needing to obtain this notice in

alternate formats can contact the Brandon Township Public Library at 248-627-1460.