Public Notice: Brandon Township Public Library

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BRANDON TOWNSHIP PUBLIC LIBRARY
County of Oakland, State of Michigan
ON THE ADOPTION OF THE BUDGET FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2026
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS IN THE LIBRARY DISTRICT OF THE
BRANDON TOWNSHIP PUBLIC LIBRARY:
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Brandon Township Public Library, County of
Oakland, State of Michigan, will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, the 26th day of August 2025,
at 4:45 p.m. in the Community Room of the Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South Street,
Ortonville, Michigan 48462, to consider the approval and adoption of the operating budget of the
Brandon Township Public Library for fiscal year 2026.
Copies of the proposed budget are available at the Brandon Township Public Library, 304
South Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462, for inspection during regular business hours. At the
public hearing, all citizens, taxpayers, and property owners of the Brandon Township Public
Library District, County of Oakland, State of Michigan, shall be afforded an opportunity to be
heard in regard to the approval of the budget.
THE PROPERTY TAX MILLAGE RATE PROPOSED TO BE LEVIED TO SUPPORT
THE PROPOSED BUDGET TO BE THE SUBJECT OF THIS HEARING.
This notice is given by order of the Board of Trustees of the Brandon Township Public
Library, County of Oakland, State of Michigan.
Kellie Faw
Secretary, Board of Trustees
Brandon Township Public Library
304 South Street
Ortonville, MI 48462
County of Oakland
State of Michigan
Any citizen requesting accommodation to attend this meeting or needing to obtain this notice in
alternate formats can contact the Brandon Township Public Library at 248-627-1460.