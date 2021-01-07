Public Notice: Clarkston Schools

Advertisement to Bid

Clarkston Community Schools will be receiving sealed bids for “Asbestos Abatement for 2021 Renovations at North Sashabaw Elementary School”. This project will be completed in June 202 1, prior to building renovation activities and will include the removal and disposal of non-asbestos floor tile and associated asbestos floor tile mastic. Bids will be RECEIVED until 1 :00 pm local time Tuesday, January 26,2021. Sealed bids should be mailed or delivered to: Sealed Bid: Asbestos; Asbestos Abatement – Asbestos Abatement for 2021 Renovations at North Sashabaw Elementary School; Attn: Mr. Wes Goodman, Executive Director of Operations, Clarkston Community Schools; 6389 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, Michigan 48346. The OPENING of the bids will take place at that time. Bid documents are available from Arch Environmental Group, 37720 Interchange Drive, Farmington Hills, Michigan 48335, (248) 426-0165, www.archenvgroup.com, starting Tuesday, January 12, 202 1, at 5 :30 P.M. All bids shall be accompanied by a sworn statement, in accordance with MCL 380.1267, disclosing any familial relationship that exists between the owner(s) or any employee of the bidder and any member of the Board of Education of the School District or the Superintendent of the School District. All bids shall be accompanied by a sworn statement, in accordance with MCL 129.3 13, certifying that the bidder is not an Iran linked business. The Board of Education shall not accept a bid that does not include sworn and notarized copies of the familial relationship disclosure statement and affidavit of compliance with the Iran Sanction Act. Clarkston Community Schools reserves the right to reject any or all bids either in whole or in part or to waive any informalities or irregularities that may be in the best interest of the School District.