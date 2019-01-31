Public Notice: Goodrich

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

VILLAGE OF GOODRICH COUNCIL MEETING

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2019 AT 6:00 P.M.

NOTICE, to the citizens of the Village of Goodrich, Michigan. The Village of Goodrich Council will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. located at the Village of Goodrich Municipal Building downstairs in the meeting room 7338 S. State Road, Goodrich, MI 48438 to consider proposed Ordinance Amendment Section 10-105 Authorized persons- Civil Infraction Tickets. The regular Council meeting will follow the Public Hearing. Copies of the proposed Authorized Persons-Civil Infraction Tickets Ordinance Amendment is on file in the office of the Village Clerk located at the Village Hall and can be reviewed during regular business hours Monday thru Friday. Physically challenged persons needing assistance or aid at the public hearing should contact the Village of Goodrich Administrator/Clerk during regular business hours not less than seventy-two (72) hours prior to the public hearing. Anyone unable to attend the hearing can call or send their comments to the Village of Goodrich Administrator/Clerk, PO Box 276, Goodrich, MI 48438 (810) 636-2570 Fax (810) 636-8886.

Posted by:

Sheri Wilkerson, CMC

Administrator/Clerk

Village of Goodrich

Publish in The Citizen 2-2-19