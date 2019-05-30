Public Notice: Goodrich

Notice of

Public Hearing

on increasing

Property Taxes

The VILLAGE OF GOODRICH COUNCIL of the VILLAGE OF GOODRICH will hold a public hearing on a proposed increase of .6749 mills in the operating tax millage rate to be levied in 2019.

The hearing will be held on MONDAY, JUNE 10, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at THE VILLAGE OF GOODRICH MEETING ROOM, 7338 S. STATE RD., GOODRICH, MI 48438.

The date and location of the meeting to take action on the proposed additional millage will be announced at this public meeting.

If adopted, the proposed additional millage will increase operating revenues from ad valorem property taxes .6749% over such revenues generated by levies permitted without holding a hearing. If the proposed additional millage rate is not approved the operating revenue will increase by 0% over the preceding year’s operating revenue.

The taxing unit publishing this notice, and identified below, has complete authority to establish the number of mills to be levied from within its authorized millage rate.

This notice is published by:

THE VILLAGE OF GOODRICH

7338 S . STATE ROAD, P.O. BOX 276

GOODRICH, MICHIGAN 48438

(810) 636-2570