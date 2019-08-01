Public Notice: Goodrich

Sealed Bids will be received by the VILLAGE OF GOODRICH

at the office of Wade Trim, Inc., 555 South Saginaw Street, Suite 201, Flint, Michigan 48502 until 12:15 p.m., Local Time, Monday, August 5, 2019, at which time and place said Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud for the construction of approximately 370 lineal feet of pedestrian access pathway for Goodrich Commons Park

Contract Documents may be downloaded from Wade Trim’s website at http://www.wadetrim.com/resources/bid-tab/. Documents downloaded from our website will bear a watermark on various signature pages and will be considered unofficial copies for bidding purposes. Please note, the Bidder is responsible for obtaining official Procurement Documents from Wade Trim by calling and requesting a copy be emailed; copies obtained from anywhere other than Wade Trim will be considered unofficial copies and will not be considered a responsible bid. Hard copies of the official Contract Documents can be purchased at Wade Trim for a cost of Thirty Dollars ($30.00) if picked up, or Forty Dollars ($40.00) if mailed. The cost of these hard copies is nonrefundable.

The above referenced project is a federally funded activity authorized under the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974. The successful Bidder shall comply with the Davis Bacon Act, July 2, 1964 (Title 40 USC 276A); the Equal Employment Opportunity Act, September 28, 1965, No. 11246; all United States Department of Labor Regulations and Standards; Titles 29, 1, 3, and 5, and Title 18 USC, Section 874, known as the “Anti Kickback Act,” the Federal Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act – Act 453 of 1976, and the Persons With Disabilities Civil Rights Act – Act 220 of 1976.

The Village of Goodrich reserves the right to accept any, or reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in any bids should it consider same to be in its best interest. Bids may not be withdrawn for the period of sixty (60) days after date of receiving bids.

All inquiries shall be directed to Kevin Cook, PE, at Phone: 810.235.2555, Fax: 810.235.4975, or Email: kcook@wadetrim.com.

Publish in The Citizen 7-27-19, 8-3-19