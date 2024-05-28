Public Notice: Goodrich

VILLAGE OF GOODRICH

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TO SET GENERAL OPERATING MILLAGE RATE 2024/2025

The Village of Goodrich Council of the Village of Goodrich will hold a public hearing on the

proposed General Operating Millage Rate for 2024/2025 of 6.4496 mills in the operating tax millage

rate to be levied in 2024/2025.

The Hearing will be held on Monday, June 10, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. located at the Village of

Goodrich Municipal Building lower level, 7338 S. State Road, Goodrich, MI 48438.

The taxing unit publishing this notice, and identified below, has complete authority to

establish the number of mills to be levied from within its authorized millage rate.

Physically challenged person(s) needing assistance or aid at any public meeting or public

hearing should contact the Village of Goodrich Administrator at (810) 636-2570 Ext 101 during regular

office hours, not less than seventy-two hours prior to the public meeting or public hearing.

Posted by:

Sheri Wilkerson, CMC

Administrator/Clerk

Village of Goodrich

www.villageofgoodrich.com

Published Citizens News 06/01/2024; 06/08/2024