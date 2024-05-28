Public Notice: Goodrich

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
VILLAGE OF GOODRICH
TO ADOPT THE 2024/2025
FISCAL YEAR OPERATING BUDGET
The Village of Goodrich Council of the Village of Goodrich will hold a public hearing on the adoption of
the 2024/2025 Fiscal Year Budget.
A copy of the proposed budget will be available for public inspection in the office located at 7338 S.
State Road, Goodrich, MI 48438 on Monday thru Thursday from 8:00 am. To 4:00 p.m.
The hearing will be held on Monday, June 10, 2024 6:00 p.m. located at the Village Municipal Building
Lower Level at 7338 S. State Road, Goodrich, MI 48438.
Physically challenged person(s) needing assistance or aid at any public meeting or public hearing
should contact the Village of Goodrich Administrator at (810) 636-2570 Ext. 101 during regular office
hours, not less than seventy-two hours prior to the public meeting or public hearing.
Posted by:
Sheri Wilkerson, CMC
Administrator/Clerk
Village of Goodrich
(810) 636-2570
www.villageofgoodrich.com