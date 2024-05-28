Public Notice: Goodrich

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

VILLAGE OF GOODRICH

TO ADOPT THE 2024/2025

FISCAL YEAR OPERATING BUDGET

The Village of Goodrich Council of the Village of Goodrich will hold a public hearing on the adoption of

the 2024/2025 Fiscal Year Budget.

A copy of the proposed budget will be available for public inspection in the office located at 7338 S.

State Road, Goodrich, MI 48438 on Monday thru Thursday from 8:00 am. To 4:00 p.m.

The hearing will be held on Monday, June 10, 2024 6:00 p.m. located at the Village Municipal Building

Lower Level at 7338 S. State Road, Goodrich, MI 48438.

Physically challenged person(s) needing assistance or aid at any public meeting or public hearing

should contact the Village of Goodrich Administrator at (810) 636-2570 Ext. 101 during regular office

hours, not less than seventy-two hours prior to the public meeting or public hearing.

Posted by:

Sheri Wilkerson, CMC

Administrator/Clerk

Village of Goodrich

(810) 636-2570

www.villageofgoodrich.com