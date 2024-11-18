Public Notice: Goodrich

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

PROPOSED ORDINANCE CHAPTER 3, CODE OF ETHICS

VILLAGE OF GOODRICH COUNCIL MEETING

MONDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2024 AT 6:00 P.M.

NOTICE, to the citizens of the Village of Goodrich, Michigan. The

Village of Goodrich Council will hold a Public Hearing on Monday,

December 9, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. located at the Village of Goodrich

Municipal Building downstairs in the meeting room 7338 S. State Road,

Goodrich, MI 48438 to consider proposed Ordinance Chapter 3, Code of

Ethics. The regular Council meeting will follow the Public Hearing.

Copies of the proposed Ordinance are on file in the office of the Village

Clerk located at the Village Hall and can be reviewed during regular

business hours Monday thru Friday and it is posted on our website

under Public Notice www.villageofgoodrich.com. Physically challenged

persons needing assistance or aid at the public hearing should contact

the Village of Goodrich Administrator/Clerk during regular business

hours not less than seventy-two (72) hours prior to the public hearing.

Anyone unable to attend the hearing can call or send their comments

to the Village of Goodrich Administrator/Clerk, PO Box 276, Goodrich,

MI 48438 (810) 636-2570 Fax (810) 636-8886.