Public Notice: Goodrich

VILLAGE OF GOODRICH REQUEST FOR SEALED BIDS The Village of Goodrich is seeking sealed bids for the following vehicle: 2005 GMC TopKick C 8500 Dump Truck  Mileage: 30,946 miles as of 04/03/25  Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR): 35,000 lbs  Commercial Net License (CNL): B with Air Brakes  Engine: C7 Caterpillar  Transmission: Allison  10′ Dump Box (Inoperable)  10′ Front Snow Plow  12′ Under-body Scraper  Included Equipment: o Salt Dogg Tailgate Spreader without spinner frame and bar. Bid Submission Details:  Deadline: Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 12:00 Noon  Location: Village of Goodrich Municipal Building, 7338 S. State Road, P.O. Box 276, Goodrich, MI 48438  Bid Opening: April 30, 2025, at 12:30 P.M., Lower Level of the Village of Goodrich Municipal Building (parking available lower level)  Bid Award: Monday, May 12, 2025, at 6:00 P.M., during the Regular Village Council Meeting, held in the Lower Level of the Village of Goodrich Municipal Building Truck Viewing:  Available Monday through Friday from 8:00 A.M. to 2:30 P.M.  Contact Matt Mayne, DPW Supervisor, at (810) 922-6617 to schedule an appointment. Additional Information: The Village of Goodrich reserves the right to accept any bid, reject any or all bids, and waive any irregularities in any bid, in the best interest of the Village of Goodrich. By order of the Village of Goodrich Council. Sheri Wilkerson, CMC Village Administrator