Public Notice: Goodrich

PUBLIC NOTICE REQUEST FOR A VARIANCE 7388 S. STATE ROAD, GOODRICH, MI 48438 Creekside Acres C&L Venues LLC is requesting a variance to build a small 480 sq foot addition for onsite storage to better serve their clients and provide support to our vendors. The property consists of State regulated wetlands and per the Village’s ordinances, the building was constructed with a 25 ft setback. Based on State regulations, there is not a specific setback measured in feet that is required. They are looking to maintain a minimum 10 ft setback from the designated wetlands to construct the 12 x 40-foot addition along the north wall. They will be going before the Village Zoning Board on Monday, August 18, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. You may attend the meeting to voice your opinion on this request, or you can send my office a written response and it will be read into the record that night. If you have a question, please contact my office. Sheri Wilkerson, CMC Administrator/Clerk Village of Goodrich (810) 636-2570 Ext 101