Public Notice: Goodrich/Ortonville

Notice of Small Urban

Program Public Meeting

for the Residents of the Goodrich-Ortonville Area

The Genesee-Lapeer-Shiawassee Region V Planning and Development Commission (GLS Region V) will be holding a Small Urban Program meeting. You are invited to participate in this meeting to be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Old Town Hall, 486 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI 48462.

Cities, villages, transit agencies, and road commissions located within or serving urbanized areas, as defined by U.S. Census with a population of 5,000 to 50,000, are eligible to receive federal Surface Transportation Program (STP) funds from the Small Urban Program. During a call for projects, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) requests that eligible areas submit road and transit capital projects for funding consideration.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and prioritize proposed projects to submit to MDOT for improvements within the Small Urban Area boundary that includes: the Village of Goodrich and a small area around the Village of Goodrich under the jurisdiction of the Genesee County Road Commission; and the Village of Ortonville and a small area around the Village of Ortonville under the jurisdiction of the Road Commission for Oakland County.

The GLS Region V Planning and Development Commission will furnish reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities, upon request. Requests should be made a minimum of two business days prior to the meeting. Persons needing language translation assistance will be provided the requested service free of charge, upon request. Providing at least 7 days advance notice will help to ensure availability. For information on these services, please contact the staff person listed below.

Sharon Gregory, Lead Planner

GLS Region V Planning and Development Commission

1101 Beach Street, Room 111

Flint, Michigan 48502

telephone: 810-257-3010

e-mail: sgregory@geneseecountymi.gov

website: www.gcmpc.org

Michigan Relay Center: Dial 711

“An Equal Opportunity Organization”

