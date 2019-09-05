Public Notice: Groveland Township

groveland township

legal notice

The regular meeting for the Groveland Township Planning Commission will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Groveland Township Hall, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442. The purpose of the meeting is to hear the following:

TEXT AMENDMENT

FOR SEC. 54-931 SHIPPING CONTAINERS

TEXT AMENDMENT

FOR SEC. 54-1430 FOOD TRUCKS

TEXT AMENDMENT

DIXIE CORRIGOR OVERLAY DISTRICT

Additional information is available at the Township Office during regular business hours. If you are unable to attend the meeting, your written comments are welcome at the Township Office prior to the night of the meeting.

Publish in The Citizen 9-07-19