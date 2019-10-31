Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF ELECTION

To the Qualified Electors of the Groveland Township County of Oakland:

Notice is hereby given that a General Election will be held in Groveland Township on Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.at the following locations:

Precinct 1 – Groveland Township Office 4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly

Precinct 2 – Fire Station #1 14645 Dixie Hwy., Holly

Precinct 3 – Fire Station #2, 3085 Grange Hall Rd., Ortonville

Please take notice that Groveland Township will be voting on Oakland Community College Operating Millage Renewal. This proposal authorizes Oakland Community College to continue to levy 0.7545 mill for operating purposes for 10 years as a renewal of millage previously approved by the electors in 2010, which expires with the 2021 tax levy.

Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the Groveland Township Clerk office located at 4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly, Mi 48442. Sample ballots can also be found at www.grovelandtownship.net follow the link to Secretary of State they may also be obtained at the Groveland Township Office.

Absentee ballots are available for all elections; registered voters may contact the local clerk to obtain an application for an absent voter ballot.

To comply with the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), voting instructions will be available in audio format and in Braille. Arrangements for obtaining the instructions in these alternative formats can be made by contacting the township clerk in advance of the election. All polling locations are accessible for voters with disabilities.

For assistance in determining the accessibility of the polling place locations and the availability of voting instructions in alternative formats such as audio and Braille, please contact the Groveland Township clerk’s office.

Posted by Patricia Back, Groveland Township Clerk, 4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly, Mi. 48442

