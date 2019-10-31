Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

COMMUNUITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT FUNDS – 2020

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Township of Groveland will hold a public hearing on the use of Community Development Block Grant Funds. The Hearing will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 7:00 pm at the township office located at 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442 for the purpose of hearing public comments on the CDBG Program Year 2020 application in the approximate amount of $7,452 to fund eligible projects. All interested citizens are requested to attend the Hearing. Comments will also be received in writing or in person at Groveland Township Office, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442 until the day of the public hearing, November 12, 2019 by 4:00pm. Arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or interpreter, will be made upon receiving 72-hour notice. Township office is closed on Friday and request to reasonably accommodate special needs should be received by the close of business Thursday at 4:00pm. Contact Patricia Back at 248-634-4152 or clerk@grovelandtownship.net for special needs or further information.

Patricia Back, Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 11-2-19