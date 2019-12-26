Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

LEGAL NOTICE

The regular meeting of the Groveland Township Board of Zoning Appeals will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Groveland Township Hall, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442. The purpose of the meeting is to hear the following:

BZA 2020-002, Walter Dilber 02-20-176-027 and -028 requests variance from 54-506 Schedule of Regulations. Road frontage less than 165 ft.

Additional information is available at the Township Office during regular business hours. If you are unable to attend the meeting, your written comments are welcome at the Township Office prior to the night of the meeting.

