Public Notice: Groveland township

NOTICE OF REGISTRATION FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTION

TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020 GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF GROVELAND TOWNSHIP:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector of Groveland Township who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the Township Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at www.expressSOS.com.

The last day to register in any manner other than in person with the local clerk is Monday, February 24, 2020.

After this date, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in person with proof of residency (MCL 168.492) at the Groveland Township Clerk’s office, located at 4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly, MI 48442 at the following times:

• Regular business hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thurs day from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m,

• Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p. m.

• Election Day, Tuesday March 10th from 7 a.m, to 8 p.m.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Brandon School District will be voting on the following bonding proposal as presented and listed below.

Shall Brandon School District in the Counties of Oakland and Lapeer, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Nineteen Million Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($19,500,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor for the purpose of: Erecting, furnishing and equipping additions to school buildings, remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and reequipping school buildings; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional equipment for school buildings; purchasing school buses; and preparing, developing, improving and equipping playgrounds, play fields, athletic fields and facilities, parking areas and site?

Please take Notice that the Oakland County Art Institute will be voting on the following Authority Village proposal: To continue to provide revenue to the DIA, which will allow DIA services for the residents of the County to continue, the Art Institute Authority is permitted by law to seek a renewal of the millage at a rate of no more that the current 0.2 mill (.20 cents per $1,000 taxable value) on all real and personal property in the County. Revenue from the millage will be disbursed to the Art Institute Authority and then transferred to the DIA as permitted by and for the purposes set forth in Public Act 296 of 2010. It is estimated that if approved and levied, this millage renewal would generate approximately $13,6000,000 in 2022, Up you approve the renewal of The 0.2 mill on all taxable property located within thin County for a period of 10 years from 2022 through 2031? Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the Groveland Township Clerk’s office, 4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly, MI 48442, Telephone: 248-634-4152. A sample ballot may be viewed at mi.gov/vote.

Persons with special needs as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the clerk’s office.

Patricia A. Back Groveland Township Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 2-8-20