Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF ELECTION

To the Qualified Electors of the Groveland Township County of Oakland.

Notice is hereby given that a Presidential Primary Election will be held in Groveland Township on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

Precinct 1 -Groveland Township Office 4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly

Precinct 2 – Fire Station 41 14645 Dixie Hwy., Holly

Precinct 3 – Fire Station #2, 3085 Grange Hall Rd„ Ortonville

Please take notice that the Brandon School District will be voting on the following bonding proposal as presented and listed below:

Shall Brandon School District in the Counties of Oakland and Lapeer, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Nineteen Million Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($19,500,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor for the purpose of: Erecting, furnishing and equipping additions to school buildings, remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and reequipping school buildings; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional equipment for school buildings, purchasing school buses, and preparing, developing, improving and equipping playgrounds, play fields, athletic fields and facilities, parking areas and site?

Please take Notice that the Oakland County Art Institute will be voting on the following Authority Village proposal: To continue to provide revenue to the DIA, which will allow DIA services for the residents of the County to continue, the Art Institute Authority is permitted by law to seek a renewal of the millage at a rate of no more that the current 0,2 mill (.20 cents per $1,000 taxable value) on all real and personal property in the County. Revenue from the millage will be disbursed to the Art Institute Authority and then transferred to the CIA as permitted by and for [lie purposes set forth in Public Act 296 of 2010. II is estimated that if approved and levied, this millage renewal would generate approximately $13,6000,000 in 2022, Do you approve the renewal of the 0.2 mill on all taxable property located within the County for a period of 10 years from 2022 through 2031?

Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the Groveland Township Clerk office located at 4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly, Mi 48442. Sample ballots can also be found at www.grovelandtownship.net follow the link to Secretary of State website. They may also be obtained at the Groveland Township Office.

Absentee ballots are available for all elections; registered voters may contact the local clerk to obtain an application for an absent voter ballot.

To comply with the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), voting Instructions will be available in audio format and in Braille. Arrangements for obtaining the instructions in these alternative formats can be made by contacting the township clerk in advance of the election All polling locations are accessible for voters with disabilities

For assistance in determining the accessibility of the polling place locations and the availability of voting instructions in alternative formats such as audio and Braille, please contact the Groveland Township clerk’s office.

Posted by Patricia Back, Groveland Township Clerk, 4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly. Mi. 48442

Publish in The Citizen 2-8-20