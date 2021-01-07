Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Groveland Township Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing, on January 26, 2021. This meeting will be held via ZOOM:

Meeting ID: 896 8200 9614

Passcode: Groveland

Dial in: 312-626-6799

The Purpose of this public hearing is as follows:

· PH2021.0001: Raven’s Inc property (02-18-400-031) Request of rezoning from RE/F to P.U.D.

Additional information is available at the Township Office during regular business hours. If you are unable to attend the meeting, your written comments are welcome at the Township Office prior to the night of the meeting.

Danielle Willcock

Building Planning & Zoning

building.planning@grovelandtownship.net

248-634-4152

Publish in The Citizen 1-9-21