Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Groveland Township Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing, on January 26, 2021. This meeting will be held via ZOOM:
Meeting ID: 896 8200 9614
Passcode: Groveland
Dial in: 312-626-6799
The Purpose of this public hearing is as follows:
· PH2021.0001: Raven’s Inc property (02-18-400-031) Request of rezoning from RE/F to P.U.D.
Additional information is available at the Township Office during regular business hours. If you are unable to attend the meeting, your written comments are welcome at the Township Office prior to the night of the meeting.
Danielle Willcock
Building Planning & Zoning
building.planning@grovelandtownship.net
248-634-4152
Publish in The Citizen 1-9-21