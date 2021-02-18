Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Groveland Township Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a Public Hearing, on March 9, 2021 at 7:00pm via ZOOM:
Meeting ID: 876 6681 9905
Passcode: Groveland
Phone #: (312) 626-6799
The Purpose of this public hearing is as follows:
· PH2021.0002: Raven’s Inc, property (02-18-400-031), Requests a variance, VNC21-0001, to Ordinance #16.54-470
Additional information is available at the Township Office during regular business hours. If you are unable to attend the meeting, your written comments are welcome at the Township Office prior to the night of the meeting.
Danielle Willcock
Building Planning & Zoning
building.planning@grovelandtownship.net
248-634-4152
Publish in The Citizen 2-20-21