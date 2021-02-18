Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Groveland Township Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a Public Hearing, on March 9, 2021 at 7:00pm via ZOOM:

Meeting ID: 876 6681 9905

Passcode: Groveland

Phone #: (312) 626-6799

The Purpose of this public hearing is as follows:

· PH2021.0002: Raven’s Inc, property (02-18-400-031), Requests a variance, VNC21-0001, to Ordinance #16.54-470

Additional information is available at the Township Office during regular business hours. If you are unable to attend the meeting, your written comments are welcome at the Township Office prior to the night of the meeting.

Danielle Willcock

Building Planning & Zoning

building.planning@grovelandtownship.net

248-634-4152

Publish in The Citizen 2-20-21