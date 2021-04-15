Public Notice: Groveland Township

Synopsis
Groveland Twp. Board 04/12/2021
Call to Order & Roll Call
Approved Agenda
Approved: Accts Payable
Financial Reports
Investment Reports
Board Minutes Twp / Fire 3/8/2021
Special Board Mtg Minutes 3/31/2021
NEW BUSINESS
Master Plan Presentation
Approved Mobile Food Vending Ordinance & Applicant Fee Schedule
Approved Amended Building Fees
Approved HAYA Support
Approved Lawn Service Contract
Approved New Website Design Company
RESOLUTIONS
Approved Master Plan Distribution
Approved Local State of Emergency
Approved West Nile Virus Program
Approved Fire Dispatch Service Agreement
Approved Mental Health Awareness Month
FIRE BOARD
Approve Hiring Cadet Johnson
Approved Purchase of New ID Printer
Approved Purchase of New LifePak12
Jenell Keller
Recording Secretary
Publish in The Citizen 4-17-21