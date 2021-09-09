Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

NOTICE

of

PUBLIC HEARING

The Groveland Township Board of Planning Commissioners will hold 2 public hearings on September 28, 2021. These will be held at the Groveland Township Offices and also via ZOOM:

Meeting ID: 896 8200 9614

Passcode: Groveland

Dial in: 312-626-6799

The Purpose of these Public Hearings are as follows:

• PH21-0012: For Planning Commission to consider adoption of a text amendment to the Zoning Ordinance to include a Dixie Highway Overlay which provides design guidelines to new development on the corridor.

• PH21-0013: For Site Plan review of addition to Holly Power Sports, located at 12495 Dixie Hwy, parcel ID 02-07-303-001, zoned B-3.

Additional information is available at the Township Office during regular business hours. If you are unable to attend the meeting, your written comments are welcome at the Township Office prior to the night of the meeting.

Publish in The Citizen 9-11-21