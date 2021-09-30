Public Notice: Groveland Township

NOTICE OF REGISTRATION FOR

THE ELECTION TO BE HELD ON

TUESDAY,

NOVEMBER 2, 2021

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF GROVELAND TOWNSHIP:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector of Groveland Township who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the Township Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at www.expressSOS.com.

The last day to register in any manner other than in-person with the local clerk is Monday, October 18, 2021

After this date, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in person with proof of residency (MCL 168.492) at the Groveland Township Clerk’s office, located at 4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly, MI 48442 at the following times:

• Regular business hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday from 9:00a.m. to 4:00p.m.

Wednesday, 9:00a.m. to 7:00p.m.

• Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 9:00a.m. to 5:00p.m.

• Election Day, Tuesday, November 2nd from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Springfield Voters in Brandon Public Schools will need to register at the Springfield Township Office located at 12000 Davisburg Rd., Davisburg, MI 48350 (248-846-6500)

· Regular business hours: Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

· Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 8:30a.m. to 4:30p.m.

· Election Day, Tuesday, November 2nd from 7a.m. to 8p.m.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Brandon School district and the Goodrich Area School district will be voting on the following millage proposals as presented and listed below:

BRANDON PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

BRANDON PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT IN THE COUNTIES OF OAKLAND AND LAPEER GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BOND PROPOSAL FOR BUILDING AND SITE PURPOSES IN THE AMOUNT OF NOT TO EXCEED $26,100,000

GOODRICH AREA SCHOOLS:

OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL – 20.128 MILLS FOR A PERIOD OF FIVE (5) YEARS

Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the Groveland Township Clerk’s office, 4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly, MI 48442, Telephone: 248-634-4152. A sample ballot may be viewed at mi.gov/vote.

Persons with special needs as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the clerk’s office.

Patricia A. Back

Groveland Township Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 10-02-21