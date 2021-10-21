Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

BLOCK GRANT FUNDS – 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Township of Groveland will hold a public hearing on the use of Community Development Block Grant Funds. The Hearing will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 7:00 pm the meeting will be held in person and on ZOOM, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84154522653, the meeting ID: 841 5452 2653, Passcode: Groveland, Phone: (301) 715-8592 for the purpose of hearing public comments on the CDBG Program Year 2022 application in the approximate amount of $7,450 to fund eligible projects. All interested citizens are requested to join the Hearing in person or by ZOOM. Comments will also be received in writing or in person at Groveland Township Office, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442 until the day of the public hearing, November 8, 2021 by 4:00pm. Arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or interpreter, will be made upon receiving 72-hour notice. Township office is closed on Friday and request to reasonably accommodate special needs should be received by the close of business Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 4:00pm. Contact the Groveland Township Clerk, Patricia Back at 248-634-4152 or clerk@grovelandtownship.net for special needs or further information.

Patricia Back, CMMC

Clerk, Groveland Township

Publish in The Citizen 10-23-21