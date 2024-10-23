Public Notice: Groveland Township

NOTICE OF ELECTION

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

OAKLAND COUNTY,

MICHIGAN

November 5 th , 2024

GENERAL ELECTION

To the qualified electors of Groveland Township:

Notice is hereby given that a general election will be held in Groveland Township on Tuesday, November

5, 2024. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.at the following locations:

Precinct 1 Groveland Township Office Building, 4695 Grange Hall Rd, Holly, MI

Precinct 2 Fire Station 1, 14645 Dixie Hwy, Holly, MI

Precinct 3 Fire Station 2, 3085 Grange Hall Rd, Ortonville, MI

TAKE NOTICE that the electors of Groveland Township will be voting on:

 Candidates of the Democratic Party, Republican Party, Libertarian Party, U.S. Taxpayers Party,

Green Party, Natural Law Party, and Working-Class Party and candidates without political party

affiliation who seek election to the following partisan offices:

o President of the United States, United States Senator, Representative in Congress,

Representative in State Legislature, Member of the State Board of Education, Regent of the

University of Michigan, Trustee of Michigan State University, Governor of Wayne State

University, County Executive, County Prosecuting Attorney, County Sheriff, County Clerk

and Register of Deeds, County Treasurer, County Water Resources Commissioner, County

Commission, Township Supervisor, Township Clerk, Township Treasurer, Township

Trustee, and such other partisan offices that may be law be required to be filled at this

election.

 Candidates seeking election to the following nonpartisan offices are also to be voted on:

o Justice of the Supreme Court, Judge of Court of Appeals, Judge of Circuit Court, Judge of

Probate Court, Board of Trustees Member Oakland Community College, Board Member of

Brandon School District, Board Member Holly Area School District, , Board Member

Goodrich Area Schools, Board of Trustees Member Mott Community College

 Ballot Initiative:

o Oakland County Parks and Recreation Millage

Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the Groveland Township Offices located at 4695 Grange

Hall Rd, Holly, MI 48442. Sample ballots can also be found at www.mi.gov/vote.

EARLY VOTING:

Voters now have the right to vote in-person at the Groveland Township Office Building, 4695 Grange Hall

Rd, Holly, MI, for nine (9) consecutive days prior to Election Day, beginning Saturday, October 26, 2024

and ending Sunday, November 3, 2024. Hours for Early Voting are from 8am-4pm with the exception of

Wednesday, October 30, where Early Voting will occur between the hours of 10am-6pm.

ABSENTEE BALLOTS:

Absent voter ballots for the General Election are available. The deadline for requesting absent voter ballots

to be mailed via first class mail is Friday, November 3, 2024, at 5:00pm. Election Day registrants may

obtain and vote an absent voter ballot in-person in the Clerk’s Office. Electors who vote by absent voter

ballot have the option to submit their ballot for tabulation during Early Voting or on Election Day.

To comply with the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), voting instructions will be available in audio format

and in Braille. Arrangements for obtaining the instructions in these alternative formats can be made by

contacting the township clerk in advance of the election. All polling locations are accessible for voters

needing disability accommodations.

Posted by Jenell Keller, Groveland Township Clerk