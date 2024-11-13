Public Notice: Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT FUNDS – 2025

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Township of Groveland will hold a public hearing on the use of

Community Development Block Grant Funds. The Hearing will be held on Monday, December 9, 2024 at

7:00 pm at the township office located at 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI 48442 for the purpose of

hearing public comments on the CDBG Program Year 2025 application in the approximate amount of

$7,000 to fund eligible projects. All interested citizens are requested to attend the Hearing. Comments

will also be received in writing or in person at Groveland Township Office, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly,

MI 48442 until the day of the public hearing by 4:00pm. Arrangements to reasonably accommodate

special needs, including handicap accessibility or interpreter, will be made upon receiving 72-hour

notice.

Contact Jenell Keller at 248-634-4152 (ext. 101) or clerk@grovelandtownship.net for special needs or

further information.