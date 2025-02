Public Notice: Groveland Township

SYNOPSIS

Groveland Twp. Board 2/10/2025

Call to Order & Roll Call

Approved Agenda

Approved: Accts Payable

Financial Reports

Investment Reports

Budget Amendments

Board Minutes Twp /Fire Meeting 1/13/25

Special Board Twp Minutes Meeting 1/28/2025

NEW BUSINESS

Approved Groveland Township Planning Commission Annual Report 2024

Approved Planning Commission Budget 2025-2026

Approved Pfeffer Hanniford Palka Public Accountants

Approved Transportation Improvement Association

Approved Par Plan Grant

Approved Supervisor Salary 2025-2026

Discussed Clerk Salary 2025-2026

Approved Treasurer Salary 2025-2026

Approved Trustee Salary 2025-2026

Approved Ordinance Officer job description

Approved Cable Manager job description

Approved Groveland Township Welcome Sign and Park Sign

Approved M-15 Heritage Route 2025 Membership Dues

Approved HAVA Grant

Approved ESTA Policy

Approved Citizens Progress Edition

Discussed Budget Items 2025-2026

Approved HRA Policy for Dependents

Approved Fire Department Website

FIRE BUSINESS

Approved purchase of Cap for the Chief’s truck

Approved generator repair at Station 2

Reviewed Calls & Recent Business

Laura Baughey

Recording Secretary