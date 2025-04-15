Public notice: Groveland Township

SYNOPSIS

Groveland Twp. Board 4/14/2025

Call to Order & Roll Call

Approved Agenda

Approved: Consent Agenda

Fire Board Minutes 3/10/25

Accts Payable

Financial Reports

Investment Reports

Budget Amendments

Tri-Party Contract Agreement

May as Mental Health Awareness

2025 West Nile Prevention

Presentations:

Tina Russette, Holly Library

Wade Trim Planner

NEW BUSINESS

Approved Twp Board Minutes 3/10/25

Approved Road Commission Dust Control Program

Discussed Cameras and Security

Approved Michigan Outdoor Service

Approved Clerk Stipend

Approved Shred day

Approved Painting in Lower Level

Discussed HR Related Items

FIRE BUSINESS

Approved to hire Andre Willis as Fill-In Firefighter/Medic

Discussed Financial Reimbursement Policy

Approved to adopt Non-Full Time Hiring Policy

Reviewed Calls & Recent Business

Laura Baughey

Recording Secretary