Public notice: Groveland Township

SYNOPSIS
Groveland Twp. Board 4/14/2025
Call to Order & Roll Call
Approved Agenda
Approved: Consent Agenda
Fire Board Minutes 3/10/25
Accts Payable
Financial Reports
Investment Reports
Budget Amendments
Tri-Party Contract Agreement
May as Mental Health Awareness
2025 West Nile Prevention
Presentations:
Tina Russette, Holly Library
Wade Trim Planner
NEW BUSINESS
Approved Twp Board Minutes 3/10/25
Approved Road Commission Dust Control Program
Discussed Cameras and Security
Approved Michigan Outdoor Service
Approved Clerk Stipend
Approved Shred day
Approved Painting in Lower Level
Discussed HR Related Items
FIRE BUSINESS
Approved to hire Andre Willis as Fill-In Firefighter/Medic
Discussed Financial Reimbursement Policy
Approved to adopt Non-Full Time Hiring Policy
Reviewed Calls & Recent Business
Laura Baughey
Recording Secretary
