Public Notice: Groveland Twp.

SYNOPSIS
Groveland Twp. Board 3/10/2025
Call to Order & Roll Call
Approved Agenda
Approved: Accts Payable
Financial Reports
Investment Reports
Budget Amendments
Board Minutes Twp /Fire Meeting 2/10/25
Public Hearings
Approved Budget for 2025-2026 fiscal year
NEW BUSINESS
Approved Freedom of Information Act Coordinator
Discussed Foreclosure Prevention
Approved MAMC Education Day
Approved School Tax Agreement Contracts
Approved Sign for The Mines of Oakland
Discussed the Policy for past owed monies to the Township
Approved pay to Gina Muzzarelli for 2024 meetings attended
FIRE BUSINESS
Approved purchase Hitch value for Engine 2
Approved Sale/Auction of the radio equipment, the Chief and the Code Enforcement cars
Approved hire of Keagan Golemba for cadet
Approved Abigail Kempski for Fill-in Firefighter/EMT
Reviewed Calls & Recent Business
Laura Baughey
Recording Secretary
