Public Notice: Groveland Twp.

SYNOPSIS

Groveland Twp. Board 3/10/2025

Call to Order & Roll Call

Approved Agenda

Approved: Accts Payable

Financial Reports

Investment Reports

Budget Amendments

Board Minutes Twp /Fire Meeting 2/10/25

Public Hearings

Approved Budget for 2025-2026 fiscal year

NEW BUSINESS

Approved Freedom of Information Act Coordinator

Discussed Foreclosure Prevention

Approved MAMC Education Day

Approved School Tax Agreement Contracts

Approved Sign for The Mines of Oakland

Discussed the Policy for past owed monies to the Township

Approved pay to Gina Muzzarelli for 2024 meetings attended

FIRE BUSINESS

Approved purchase Hitch value for Engine 2

Approved Sale/Auction of the radio equipment, the Chief and the Code Enforcement cars

Approved hire of Keagan Golemba for cadet

Approved Abigail Kempski for Fill-in Firefighter/EMT

Reviewed Calls & Recent Business

Laura Baughey

Recording Secretary