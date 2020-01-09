Public Notice: Notice to Creditors

state of michigan FILE NO:

probate court

county of genesee

notice to creditors

Decedent’s Estate

Estate of Thomas William Wilson. Date of birth: 01/24/1957

TO ALL CREDITORS:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Thomas William Wilson, died 09/01/2019

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Raymond R. Wilson named personal representative or proposed personal representative, or to both the probate court at 900 S. Saginaw St., 5th Floor, Room 502, Flint, MI 48502 and the named/proposed personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

10/3/19

Ashley J. Prew P77655 Raymond R. Wilson

4084 Okemos Road, Suite B 7169 Riegler St.

Okemos, mi 48864 Grand Blanc, MI 48439

(517) 522-2550 (810) 348-8426