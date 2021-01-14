Public Notice: Ortonville

Connect on Linked in

SYNOPSIS

VILLAGE COUNCIL OF ORTONVILLE

Monday, January 4, 2021

Rescheduled Regular meeting

held virtually via Zoom

Item 1: CALL TO ORDER at 7:00 p.m.

Item 2: PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

Item 3: MOMENT OF SILENCE TO HONOR RONALD SUTTON

Item 4: ROLL CALL: President Brice, President Pro Tempore Hayden, Trustee George, Trustee Nivelt, Trustee Randazzo.

Item 5: APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Item 6: APPROVAL OF COUNCIL MINUTES

Minutes of the November 23, 2020 meeting.

Item 7: TREASURER’S REPORT

Item 8: DISBURSEMENT REPORT Ending December 20, 2020: $20,897.06.

Item 9: PUBLIC COMMENTS (AGENDA ITEMS)

Item 10: CONSENT AGENDA

Item 11: TRUSTEE COMMITTEE UPDATES

Item 12: NEW BUSINESS

Approved the purchase of an ambulance remount for $196,228 by the Brandon Township Fire Department.

Discussed property exchange with 30 South Street owners for septic improvements.

Discussed Ortonville brand survey summary.

Postponed discussion on Heritage Garden.

Discussed standing committee assignments.

Discussed selection of electronic meeting packets.

Accepted resignation of Ronald Sutton.

Appointed Kay Green & Keith Dylus to council, terms expiring in Nov. 2022.

Discussed council pay.

Approved the $60 per meeting pay of recording secretary.

Received supplies from Oakland County grant for temporary outdoor restaurant seating.

Item 13: UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Discussed temporary signage.

Approved step 2 of Planning Commission’s recommendation regarding Ortonville Wildlife Preservation Park property and ordinance.

Item 14: VILLAGE MANAGER’S REPORT

Item 15: PUBLIC COMMENTS (NON-AGENDA ITEMS)

Item 16: ITEMS FROM TRUSTEES

Item 17: ADJOURNMENT at 10:53 p.m.

