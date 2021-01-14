Public Notice: Ortonville

SYNOPSIS
VILLAGE COUNCIL OF ORTONVILLE
Monday, January 4, 2021
Rescheduled Regular meeting
held virtually via Zoom
Item 4: ROLL CALL: President Brice, President Pro Tempore Hayden, Trustee George, Trustee Nivelt, Trustee Randazzo.
Minutes of the November 23, 2020 meeting.
Item 8: DISBURSEMENT REPORT Ending December 20, 2020: $20,897.06.
Approved the purchase of an ambulance remount for $196,228 by the Brandon Township Fire Department.
Discussed property exchange with 30 South Street owners for septic improvements.
Discussed Ortonville brand survey summary.
Postponed discussion on Heritage Garden.
Discussed standing committee assignments.
Discussed selection of electronic meeting packets.
Accepted resignation of Ronald Sutton.
Appointed Kay Green & Keith Dylus to council, terms expiring in Nov. 2022.
Discussed council pay.
Approved the $60 per meeting pay of recording secretary.
Received supplies from Oakland County grant for temporary outdoor restaurant seating.
Discussed temporary signage.
Approved step 2 of Planning Commission’s recommendation regarding Ortonville Wildlife Preservation Park property and ordinance.
Item 17: ADJOURNMENT at 10:53 p.m.
